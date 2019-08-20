As International Paper Co (IP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Holding; As Ptc (Put) (PTC) Share Value Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed Position by $2.76 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 84,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 2.41M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Statement Regarding Possible Offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Must Make Offer for Smurfit Kappa Or Withdraw by June 6; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (PTC) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $66.89. About 1.54 million shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 50.67 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital owns 681 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fort LP has 15,181 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 14,386 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 224,675 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 28,200 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Stephens Management Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 317,805 shares. 1.06 million are owned by American Century Companies. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 204,480 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,933 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 2,088 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 84,001 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 150,846 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 47,731 shares to 92,726 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 48,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp reported 44,755 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Comm Lc accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Amer Century Companies reported 13,956 shares stake. Merian Global (Uk) invested 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Sasco Ct holds 3.68% or 847,182 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 547,711 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. United Services Automobile Association invested in 128,822 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 0% or 450 shares. 12,139 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Lc. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.22% or 59,851 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Inv Ptnrs accumulated 32,318 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.27% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Td Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,003 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $531.30 million for 7.34 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

