As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Share Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Increased Position by $2.62 Million; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Maintains Position in Waddell & Reed Financia (WDR)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financia (WDR) by 79.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 43,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 98,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 54,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.06. About 734,975 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 17/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Loses Execs, Assets — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Marrone Bio Innovations; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Rick Waddell is leaving the White House; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282447 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Buyle Was Previously Company’s Deputy General Counsel

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 184.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 31,600 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.49. About 543,191 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2,700 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IFF and ISIPCA Celebrate First Master of Scent Design Graduating Class – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Celebrates Completion of Frutarom Combination with Ringing of NYSE Opening Bell – Business Wire” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Brown Advisory accumulated 25,598 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,004 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,420 are owned by Federated Pa. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 4 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 25,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa has 12,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.05M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 4,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 10,150 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth has invested 0.07% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 3,507 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). South Dakota Inv Council reported 232,400 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 600 shares. Prudential accumulated 0% or 152,634 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De reported 369,793 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17,042 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 880,254 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Legal & General Public Limited Co holds 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 259,151 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 981,614 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 39,742 shares. State Street has 2.32 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.39 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR).