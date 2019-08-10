As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Rose, Delta Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Needham Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Formfactor (FORM) by $2.54 Million

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1,650 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 4,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.20M shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES IFF’S RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE ON DEAL AN; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 158,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 813,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08 million, down from 971,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 181,997 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 FormFactor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $108,522 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 200 shares stake. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt owns 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 350 shares. Connable Office Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 17,649 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 95,948 shares. Everence Cap Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 13,950 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 365,590 shares. Needham Mngmt Llc owns 813,000 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,054 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp stated it has 0.03% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 491,200 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 68,091 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 773,205 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “11.7% of VDE Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ascent Capital Group Announces Suspension From Nasdaq Effective July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intrexon (XON) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assertio Therapeutics Announces Exchange Offer of $200 Million of its Currently Outstanding 2.50% Convertible Notes Due 2021 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Slip after Trump Says China Trade Talks Could be Canceled – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer owns 14,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 469,927 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtn has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Conning holds 0.01% or 1,910 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 1,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,282 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 347,567 shares. 68 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co. Jpmorgan Chase owns 83,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1,900 were reported by Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1.34 million shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg holds 171,296 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 940 are owned by Commonwealth Bank Of Australia. 2,100 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp. Johnson Fin accumulated 21 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/05: (LONE) (NPTN) (DCO) Higher; (AVID) (EVBG) (IFF) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. â€“ IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42.14 million activity.