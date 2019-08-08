As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Shares Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Stake; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stock Rose While Bloombergsen Has Increased Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 2.79 million shares traded or 177.51% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.49% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 863,241 shares traded or 201.04% up from the average. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,759 shares to 337,554 shares, valued at $39.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt invested in 6,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 42,318 are held by Royal London Asset. Epoch invested in 27,107 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,255 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc. Arrow Financial invested in 9,056 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 26,102 shares. 1.25 million are owned by Swedbank. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.13% or 109,859 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division holds 0% or 37 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 2.49 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 36,384 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42.14 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 8,637 shares. 156,116 were accumulated by Nomura Incorporated. Alliancebernstein LP owns 36,819 shares. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.11M shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 270,000 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). State Bank Of America Corp De reported 226,478 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% or 8,369 shares. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 113,916 shares. Glenmede Comm Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd accumulated 4,430 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 8,204 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,118 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 77,762 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45.26 million activity.