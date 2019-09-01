As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Stock Price Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted by $931,840 Its Position; Blackrock (BLK) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 19,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 830,796 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 171,706 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.37M, down from 181,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 440,801 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – ON MARCH 1, RECEIVED LETTER FROM BLACKROCK’S GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP REQUESTING A MEETING WITH CO; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock sells minority stake in Indian fund group; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – Facebook could come under fire from large investors like BlackRock for its negative societal impact; 25/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Half-year Report; 12/05/2018 – BlackRock may keep fees despite executive’s U.S. campaign donation -SEC; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 216,559 shares to 385,193 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc/Oh (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 90,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 688,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Ims Holdings Inc.

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.08B for 14.90 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 16,004 shares to 30,552 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,321 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.