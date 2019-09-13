As International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $33.96 Million; At&T Com (T) Shareholder Mcmillion Capital Management Raised Holding by $3.30 Million as Stock Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 234,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 474,874 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.90M, down from 709,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 377,248 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 1157.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 99,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 108,545 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, up from 8,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 17.33M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by John Donovan at MoffettNathanson Conference on May 15; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.56 million for 20.40 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 122,143 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $290.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 191,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications In (NYSE:SJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.