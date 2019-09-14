As International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Shares Rose, Connable Office Has Increased by $608,130 Its Stake; As Hologic (HOLX) Shares Rose, Capital Research Global Investors Lowered by $128.32 Million Its Holding

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 6.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.61 million, down from 9.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 1.00M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 01/05/2018 – Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 766,569 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv (Bearer) by 1.30M shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $151.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 2.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 36.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Reit) (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.74M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group owns 1,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 54,640 shares. Eqis Management has 10,822 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Llc has invested 0.11% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Northern Tru Corporation owns 3.25 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 1.20 million shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 11,900 shares. 728 were accumulated by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 907,725 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mawer Inv Mgmt reported 466,180 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 7,711 shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 771 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 10,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc owns 10,000 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 30,513 shares in its portfolio. Burney owns 1,847 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.68% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 17,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Everence Mngmt accumulated 2,880 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dean Mngmt reported 4,562 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Arcadia Corp Mi stated it has 600 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited holds 2,100 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,110 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has 8,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd invested 0.14% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 0% or 318 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 2,982 shares in its portfolio.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1,925 shares to 5,363 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

