As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Share Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Upped Stake; As Coca (KO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fayez Sarofim & Company Increased Its Position

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 50,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21.70 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 21.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 9,169 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 1.21 million shares traded or 16.96% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,747 shares to 35,986 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 14,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,131 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindeplc by 8,467 shares to 907,478 shares, valued at $159.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelezinternational (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.44M shares, and cut its stake in Kraftheinzco.(The).

