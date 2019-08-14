As International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) Share Value Rose, Everence Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Visteon Corp. (VC) Shares Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 8,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 171,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, down from 180,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 209,153 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (IFF) by 62.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 4,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 2,880 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 7,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 1.08 million shares traded or 3.73% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Terms of Agreement Have Been Unanimously Approved by Boards of IFF and Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Ord (NYSE:DHR) by 3,524 shares to 29,205 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Ord (NYSE:DIS) by 14,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Ord (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research Mgmt has 3,600 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 21,063 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,882 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 7,612 shares. Westpac Bk owns 6,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 296,677 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Lc reported 270 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 28,910 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 0.29% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bell Fincl Bank accumulated 2,653 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 33,797 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Sigma Planning has 1,760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 1,420 shares or 0% of the stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 109,431 shares to 166,926 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Co. (NYSE:PJC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.82M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 173,759 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 36,767 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 7,600 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 16,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 24,821 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 4,477 shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2,349 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 49,927 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 36,779 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Legal & General Group Inc Public owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 53,834 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020.