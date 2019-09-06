As International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Has Lowered by $1.66 Million Its Position; Flow Traders Us Lowered Its Holding in Tsmc (TSM) by $4.07 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 2.93M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 438,867 shares to 551,229 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA) by 232,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,201 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.05 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,200 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mngmt Gru has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsrs has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First National Bank & Trust stated it has 9,122 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Lvm Management Ltd Mi has invested 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% stake. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Diversified has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Johnson Grp Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hl Service Llc holds 0.38% or 176,494 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Mngmt holds 0.65% or 14,197 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,956 shares.