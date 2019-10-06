As International Business Machscom (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Peoples Financial Services Has Lowered Position by $1.19 Million; Crosslink Capital Lowered Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36M, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 515,418 shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43B for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.88% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 24,207 shares. Highlander Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,550 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 9,708 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt holds 2,481 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 2,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vident Invest Advisory Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 11,302 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 44,500 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 71.87 million were reported by Vanguard Gp. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.45% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Point Tru & Svcs N A holds 0.77% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,010 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Division has 0.88% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh invested 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.35% or 680,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited holds 12.18M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co has 51,117 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.59 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 17,060 shares to 137,058 shares, valued at $27.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 25,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,577 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portolan Cap Mgmt owns 215,793 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 16,144 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 2,418 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aristeia Ltd Llc holds 24,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 162 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Guardian Trust reported 1.03% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Arcadia Management Mi stated it has 600 shares. Ajo Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Daiwa Gp accumulated 0.01% or 9,894 shares. Crow Point Partners Lc has invested 0.05% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 74,682 shares. 31,735 were reported by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Assetmark holds 166 shares.