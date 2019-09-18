As International Business Machscom (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Peoples Financial Services Has Cut Position by $1.19 Million; Ares Management Lifted Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Stake by $1.48 Million

Peoples Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,766 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 25,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 1.09M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 125,942 shares traded or 78.80% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c

More notable recent WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WhiteHorse Finance: This 6.50% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 110,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.43, from 3.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold WHF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.27 million shares or 30.96% less from 3.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muzinich And has 123,057 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0% or 12,170 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 296,029 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 135,834 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 100 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 43,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bulldog Investors Lc has 0.23% invested in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) for 52,500 shares. Ares Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 577,947 shares. Legal & General Pcl stated it has 106,797 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 24,827 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) or 13,260 shares. 10,000 were reported by Telemus Capital Ltd Co. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF).

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has 8,035 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp owns 2,174 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 2.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 350,474 shares. Payden And Rygel holds 16,560 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Group Lc has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Captrust Advsr owns 43,346 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 27,731 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Management reported 11,481 shares. Private Trust Communications Na holds 6,556 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associate Inc has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Front Barnett Associate Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Wade G W And Inc accumulated 0.13% or 10,222 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company has 139,527 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 68,948 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.