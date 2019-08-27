As International Business Machscom (IBM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Somerset Trust Company Lowered Holding; Gates Capital Management Increased Its Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding by $28.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 2.22M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 911,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.67 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 100,942 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL TO DOUBLE ALTRA’S RE TO ABOUT $1.8 BLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Altra Transaction Has Aggregate Value of $3 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Altra: Christian Storch Will Remain CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 21/04/2018 – DJ Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIMC); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – DISTRIBUTION OF OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT WILL BE FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF A&S UNIT WITH UNIT OF ALTRA

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 57,241 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $66.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 149,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,701 shares, and cut its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spitfire Llc invested in 5.23% or 161,224 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd holds 1.04% or 644,295 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc holds 209,218 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 106,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.03% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Aperio Gru Ltd reported 8,621 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.01% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.49M shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.04% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 95,233 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 38,905 shares. 1,309 are held by Bollard Grp Ltd Llc. Martingale Asset LP owns 488,897 shares. Stearns Serv Grp stated it has 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Paragon Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.96% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny, New York-based fund reported 717 shares. Private Company Na owns 6,852 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Management owns 8,102 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 56,208 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 622,329 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Foster And Motley has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blackrock has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). D E Shaw And reported 0.27% stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 8,374 shares. 2,030 are held by Stellar Mgmt Ltd Com.

