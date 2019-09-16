As International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Valuation Rose, Two Sigma Securities Has Increased Position by $3.78 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 195.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.21M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.08 million shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $331.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 63,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8,000 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,000 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:WB).