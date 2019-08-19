As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Boosted Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted by $24.44 Million Its Stake

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.85. About 8.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING BABA.N TO INVEST $2 BLN IN SOUTHEAST ASIA’S LAZADA – STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 1.35 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 66,500 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 847,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,965 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

