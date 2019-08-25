As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Wetherby Asset Management Has Raised by $383,802 Its Stake; As Knowles (KN) Share Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Increased Its Stake

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 913,482 shares traded or 15.35% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

