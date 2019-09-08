As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Upped by $931,869 Its Position; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding Held by Marco Investment Management Llc

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 1.39 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 223,750 shares to 31,021 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 574 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 10,697 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc reported 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meritage Mngmt, Kansas-based fund reported 30,142 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.95% or 70,933 shares. State Bank Of The West stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 6,534 shares. Cardinal Mngmt reported 32,005 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Regentatlantic Capital invested in 77,422 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,397 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 176,932 shares or 5.61% of the stock. 4,855 are held by Oarsman Cap. Glovista Invs Llc owns 1,426 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Analysts Boosted IBM Stock Price Target; Dividends are Safe – LearnBonds” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Which Internet Leaders Will Do Best (and Worst) in the Next Recession – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,675 shares to 63,495 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,296 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 176,247 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Wallace Capital Mgmt accumulated 207,454 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 197,863 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kornitzer Ks reported 309,118 shares stake. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 8,643 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 733,003 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.16% or 22,370 shares. The Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).