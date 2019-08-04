As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Loudon Investment Management Upped Position; Icon Advisers Position in Diodes (DIOD) Trimmed by $510,000

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The institutional investor held 39,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 54,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Diodes Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 550,587 shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 579.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 6,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 126.22% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De invested in 653,575 shares. Windsor Management Limited Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,696 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,344 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,940 shares. 279,838 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 25,348 shares. Lynch And In invested in 44,824 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 4,961 shares. First Merchants accumulated 1,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartline Inv accumulated 0.08% or 2,257 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.56% or 138,695 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc holds 0.3% or 30,118 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc owns 52,599 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,492 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “UnitedHealth’s stock slump exacts nearly 30-point toll on Dow industrials — but IBM’s rally caps loss – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Years In, Is Reg A+ Working? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 40,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,265 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 241,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 57,370 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 516,483 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Swiss State Bank stated it has 73,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De holds 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 55,095 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 53,472 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 121,432 shares. James Inv reported 0.05% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Quantbot Techs Lp owns 19,700 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3,469 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 390,984 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). The Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.03% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.68 million activity. Shares for $540,500 were sold by CHEN C H on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.95M for 13.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 51,005 shares to 401,265 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) By 48%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Diodes Incorporated Completes Acquisition of Texas Instruments’ Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations – Business Wire” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Diodes Incorporated to Acquire Texas Instruments’ Greenock, Scotland Wafer Fabrication Facility and Operations – Business Wire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.