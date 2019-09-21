As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Lifted by $741,444 Its Stake; As Nike (NKE) Stock Rose, Winslow Capital Management Cut by $14.62 Million Its Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 176,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5.67M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476.08M, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 5.37 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 101,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20M shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “If Red Hat’s Jim Whitehurst ever became IBM’s CEO, here’s some insight on how he will manage – Triangle Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM extends quantum computing to Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbushâ€™s Top Picks in the Observability Tech Field – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana-based Old National Financial Bank In has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intersect Cap Llc accumulated 3,104 shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated invested in 5,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc invested in 0.22% or 10,437 shares. Towercrest Capital Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 2,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 7,252 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 1.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 10,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 11,567 are held by Joel Isaacson & Commerce Ltd Co. 3,818 are held by Walleye Trading. Fairpointe Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). S&Co has 14,644 shares. Oakworth accumulated 2,072 shares.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 182,068 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $269.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corporation by 171,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.52 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Amazon’s Climate Pledge: Greenwashing Or A Game-Changer? – Forbes” on September 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pick-Up: Musk Invokes Amazon’s Name Not In Vain; Using A Customer To Rake XPO – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks’ New Board Members Make Strategic Sense – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited accumulated 0.08% or 594,113 shares. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 174,647 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv holds 1.74% or 65,115 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 395,462 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust holds 208,192 shares. White Pine Cap Llc reported 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hillsdale Inv holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 550 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0.42% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8.61 million shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 729,663 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 21,828 shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 137,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.18M are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa. Gladius Management LP accumulated 15,900 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 591,857 shares.