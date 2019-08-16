As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Has Raised Holding; United Microelectronics (UMC) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Holding by $340,000

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 118.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,468 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 8,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $133.7. About 722,589 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 340,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 498,087 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 838,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in United Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 141,894 shares traded. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has declined 20.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UMC News: 09/03/2018 – UMC Reports Sales for February 2018; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Net $117M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 group results; 11/05/2018 – UMC Electronics FY Net Y1.52B Vs Net Y1.31B; 25/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW UMC.N SAYS BOARD APPROVES CAPITAL BUDGET EXECUTION OF T$3.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – UMC 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/04/2018 – United Microelectronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$12.41B; 26/04/2018 – UMC Files Form 20-F for 2017 with US Securities and Exchange Commission; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Umc Electronics 6615.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/05/2018 – MOLECULIN TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS AT UMC SOUTHWEST CANCER CENTER

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restorbio Inc by 208,184 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 36,589 shares to 19,259 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,593 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 364,955 shares. Ghp Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ledyard Bank has 50,659 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc holds 20,128 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Montecito Bankshares And has invested 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 315,464 are held by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, St Germain D J has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,218 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 2,207 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt holds 27,983 shares. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 3,873 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 760,084 shares. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 288,712 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co holds 11,274 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.