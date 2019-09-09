As International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose, American Investment Services Has Increased Position by $2.93 Million; Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $359.01. About 3.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $142.46. About 2.31M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning holds 2.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,208 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.22% or 5,293 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 2,375 shares. Clarkston Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 532 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advisors Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Century stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,395 shares. Moreover, Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dakota Wealth Management has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,696 shares. Crossvault Lc holds 5.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,550 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 2,556 shares. Cap Mgmt Va invested in 786 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9,276 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 122,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU).