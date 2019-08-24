As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Value Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Lifted by $1.46 Million Its Holding; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shareholder Makaira Partners Has Decreased Holding by $3.04 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 50.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 10,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,987 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 20,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 22,621 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru owns 1,442 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,508 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 67,794 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 943,904 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,062 shares. 5,647 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt. Piedmont Invest reported 5,268 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 5,453 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Limited Company holds 16,771 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). United Services Automobile Association holds 43,434 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 98,046 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lpl Limited Liability Corp reported 10,194 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 46,251 shares to 39,343 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 18,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,220 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).