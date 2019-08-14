As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lifted Position by $632,526; As Pool (POOL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Position

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 3.49 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The hedge fund held 40,271 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 36,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 174,725 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Apr 27; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,526 shares to 260,328 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 25,348 shares. Cornerstone Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mycio Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 6,170 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,056 shares. Hightower Tru Lta invested in 18,270 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 1.36% or 167,903 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Company has 18,742 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap invested in 0.06% or 2,064 shares. 268,392 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 0.27% or 13,775 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,300 shares. Argi Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 22,559 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 2,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 45,066 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 710,937 shares. 3.50M were reported by Vanguard Grp. Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.12% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,349 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Mngmt Ltd has 1.41% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 52,739 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 2.34% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 28,285 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 24 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc owns 101,183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Us Inc has 111,619 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Artemis Invest Management Llp reported 264,562 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.