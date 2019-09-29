As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Holding by $1.54 Million; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Value Rose, New England Research & Management Boosted Holding by $346,800

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 11,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 165,680 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85M, down from 176,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM

More important recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Houston LNG exporter to seek $1.5B in debt funding – Houston Business Journal”, Bizjournals.com published: “5 things to know in Texas energy this week – Houston Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 10,925 shares to 25,675 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,980 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,194 shares to 10,717 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 27,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Red Hat rejects claim of sex-based discrimination – Triangle Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “IBM Unveils z15 Mainframe, With a Focus on Data Privacy – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IBM Study: Consumers Say Auto Brand Doesn’t Matter, Cost and Convenience Do – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Investors Hate to Love – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

