As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Has Raised by $496,038 Its Position; As Sprint (Put) (S) Share Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Its Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, up from 46,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.05 million shares traded or 39.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 10.37 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CAPITAL REPORTS AMENDED SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TERMS; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 40,628 shares to 559,372 shares, valued at $16.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 148,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,813 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

