As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lifted by $614,901 Its Holding; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 52,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 70,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 1.93M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 4,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,951 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 7,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability reported 4,747 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Glovista Invs Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Btim reported 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rhenman & Ptnrs Asset Ab reported 2,461 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,257 shares. Beaumont Ptnrs Lc reported 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamel Associates Incorporated holds 3,030 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins Company invested in 59,500 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Alpha Windward Llc accumulated 1,348 shares. 307,311 are held by Cibc World Corporation. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,512 are held by Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Trustco National Bank & Trust Corp N Y has invested 1.73% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 6,602 shares to 1,898 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,836 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.40 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 122,316 shares to 237,917 shares, valued at $15.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 398,096 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,586 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp invested in 457,600 shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 4,001 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability owns 100,000 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker accumulated 4,358 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Freestone Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,056 shares. Excalibur Management stated it has 2,657 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated invested in 863,246 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.60M shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,516 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,453 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Estabrook Cap Management has 3,508 shares.