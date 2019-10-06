As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Rose, Holder Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Holding by $582,113; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.82 Million

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 26,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 644,296 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.10 million, down from 671,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 943,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 169,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.35 million, down from 173,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $142.99. About 2.29M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intact Investment Mgmt has invested 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Csu Producer Inc has invested 3.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Perigon Wealth Ltd has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 9,731 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 5,833 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% or 19,039 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,357 were reported by A D Beadell Invest Counsel. Moreover, Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 21,806 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 294,601 were accumulated by Lpl Financial Llc. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 1,366 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,920 shares.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,624 shares to 78,768 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 11,445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dalton Investments Ltd has 2.9% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cambrian Limited Partnership holds 1.72% or 17,580 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 456,293 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Rech reported 390,705 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated holds 10,034 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Com owns 0.1% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 103,454 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 110,045 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49M and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.