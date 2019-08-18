As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lowered Position by $2.71 Million; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raised Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $2.09 Million; Stock Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 65,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 888,800 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.23M, up from 823,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.89 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 760,084 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.63 million, down from 779,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 2.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,711 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bell Natl Bank holds 1.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 35,948 shares. 474,569 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Ltd Com. Greenleaf Trust holds 8,057 shares. Martin And Tn reported 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.27% or 13,775 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital owns 0.12% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 111,074 shares. Bellecapital Interest Limited has 7,163 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 205,301 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 28,061 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust invested 0.42% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc holds 0% or 309 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 7,726 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 3,151 shares to 258,050 shares, valued at $44.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 55 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 43,109 shares. Lpl Finance Lc owns 21,369 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). M&T Bank & Trust invested in 43,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Optimum Invest Advsr reported 11,725 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Country Club Trust Company Na has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 33,278 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset holds 2.06M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors accumulated 11,512 shares. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny reported 2.89 million shares. Avenir reported 0.79% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Heminger Gary R.. SANDMAN DAN D had bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534.