As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Position by $632,526; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Share Value Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 4,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 23,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.85. About 1.04M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) by 79.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 11,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 14,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 4.30 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Communications stated it has 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 1.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 21,106 shares. Mai Management invested in 0.07% or 10,003 shares. Acg Wealth holds 3,309 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pggm, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 2,121 are held by Chickasaw. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.46% or 1.65 million shares. Hilton Management Llc owns 1,300 shares. 1,997 were reported by Lipe And Dalton. America First Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 300 shares. The New York-based Counsel Limited Liability Co New York has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rothschild Il accumulated 18,784 shares. Goelzer Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,890 shares to 4,050 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

