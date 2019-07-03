As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Richard C Young & Company Has Upped Its Holding; Prince Street Capital Management Increases Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 198,108 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 255.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 30,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,805 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 12,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Financial Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Is India’s 7.3% Growth Worth An Investment? – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $85.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,400 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).