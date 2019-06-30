As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Holder Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $14.87 Million; As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Market Value Rose, Harvey Partners Upped Holding

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 188,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 812,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.88M market cap company. The stock increased 8.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 236,078 shares traded or 214.03% up from the average. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 08/03/2018 – ASPEN CEO SEES CHINA OVERTAKING SOUTH AFRICA AS BIGGEST MARKET; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 23/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – RETIREMENT OF MR JOHN BUCHANAN AND APPOINTMENT OF MS LINDA DE BEER AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – Aspen expands revenue-boosting therapeutic unit with new $80 million plant; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 29/05/2018 – Amazon, ESPN, NHL, USTA Join Project Play 2020, an Aspen Institute-Led Initiative

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 105,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,999 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, down from 334,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 6.15 million shares traded or 78.60% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,525 are held by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability. Granahan Invest Ma stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,667 were reported by Panagora Asset. George Kaiser Family Foundation accumulated 3.17 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. 76,915 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.51M shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 52,297 shares in its portfolio. 14,847 are owned by Citadel Ltd Company. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 60,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 40,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital holds 0% or 496,100 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 1.07 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.47M are owned by Ariel Invests.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,588 shares to 18,747 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 78,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).