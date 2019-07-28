As International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Declined, Holder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Price Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Position

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 12258.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 411,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,641 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, up from 3,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 12/03/2018 – IBM CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $18.6M VS. $32.7M

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52B market cap company. It closed at $89.59 lastly. It is down 12.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Indices Recognized as Third Country Benchmark Administrator by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50,000 shares to 278,484 shares, valued at $74.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 387,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.