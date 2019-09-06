As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Lowered by $871,803 Its Holding; New Leaf Venture Partners Lowered Affimed N V (AFMD) Holding by $4.27 Million

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.95M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 698,694 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 4.76 million shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 13.05 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 23,683 shares to 24,322 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 148,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 4,821 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 13,941 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Canal Ins Company invested 3.98% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 3.62% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Investment Ltd Company invested in 0.53% or 9,165 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel stated it has 21,264 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 0.25% or 5,341 shares. 5,129 are owned by Chemung Canal Tru Company. Advsr Llc reported 0.02% stake. Peoples Financial Services holds 25,466 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. 4,600 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited. Aspen Inv holds 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,276 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Birinyi Associates has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).