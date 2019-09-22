As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $5.11 Million; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Wix Com LTD (WIX) by $54.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 37,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22M shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $282.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 205,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N V.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% or 5,321 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 2,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco owns 35,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability owns 1.50M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 699,042 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Company Ma owns 0.05% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 815,450 shares. 13,200 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Ci Inc has 159,892 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wellington Llp stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.3% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 112,580 shares. Navellier & Assoc accumulated 0.07% or 3,100 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,603 shares. Chickasaw Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,121 shares. Lathrop Corporation owns 71,317 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 18,942 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.11% or 9,481 shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore Co Il has 0.13% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Court Place Ltd Llc holds 0.26% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,722 shares. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Westover Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.12% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Doliver Advsr LP holds 1,456 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 2,323 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 103,743 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 30,804 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 0.3% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,277 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,568 shares to 10,175 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).