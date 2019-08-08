As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.09 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $3.56 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 23.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 154,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 495,142 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.47. About 828,712 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62M shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.99 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Capital Limited Company stated it has 495,142 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 49,827 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 14,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,158 are held by Hollencrest Capital Management. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 9,758 were reported by Indexiq Ltd Liability Com. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 132,014 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 40,882 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Pacifica Invests Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 48,570 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 27,993 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.30M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Plc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 31,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $23.46M for 24.40 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

