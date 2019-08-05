As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.56 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 8,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 155,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.45 million, down from 163,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $10.76 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 32.92M shares traded or 21.75% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s WWDC event will begin June 4, the company said Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $7.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.14. About 4.13M shares traded or 16.95% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Terril Brothers reported 2,034 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Indiana-based Indiana And Invest Management has invested 0.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ar Asset Incorporated holds 1.34% or 25,292 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Lc invested in 0.11% or 1,786 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Tru holds 0.1% or 12,072 shares. Parkside Bank Trust holds 1,956 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Port Management Gp Ltd Com has 3.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nottingham Advisors has 2,897 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc reported 9,539 shares. Portland Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,971 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.87% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Invest Lc owns 37,911 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 9,561 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beaumont Prtn Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,327 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.07 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,286 shares to 155,984 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).