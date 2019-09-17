As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Holder Skba Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Sit Investment Associates Lifted Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $938,990

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 30,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 480,365 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.97M, up from 450,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.68% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.44. About 5.99M shares traded or 72.10% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 60,620 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36M, down from 70,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.48. About 1.80 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 12/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Expands Cybersecurity Services via Collaboration with IBM Security; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video)

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy declares dividend NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering up to 7.1% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.ca published: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retire Wealthy by Taking Warren Buffett’s Advice – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: These 3 Stocks Just Hit Massive Buy Points – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,100 shares to 28,425 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Inv Qualit (MFT) by 55,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,030 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 13.19 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock: Come for the Buybacks, Stay for the Potential of Blockchain and the Cloud – Investorplace.com” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Buy the Dip After IBM Shares Fell – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

