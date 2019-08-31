As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Family Management Cut Stake by $1.74 Million; Sei Investments Company Increases Stake in Intel (INTC)

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 77,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.10M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 10/05/2018 – Intel Editorial: The U.S. Needs a National Strategy on Artificial Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 12,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 24,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 36,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 2.57% or 74,163 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New York-based Community Comml Bank Na has invested 1.69% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 24,006 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co has 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cap Rech Investors holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 98.27M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.07M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,400 shares. Scholtz And accumulated 14,608 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 373,320 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp holds 0.03% or 8,000 shares. 29,279 are owned by Auxier Asset Mgmt. Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 0.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.27M shares. Checchi Advisers holds 0.33% or 52,928 shares. Hartline Investment owns 8,739 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 39,165 shares to 763 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 161,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,895 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd owns 8,921 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability has invested 1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co has 32,822 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc owns 0.54% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,862 shares. 7,316 are owned by Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Elm Advsrs Lc holds 0.66% or 6,702 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Skba Cap Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 70,620 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) invested in 3,306 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 5,415 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 54,954 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corp invested 0.56% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4.89 million shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested 0.81% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 290,096 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.