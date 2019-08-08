As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Raised by Lee Danner & Bass Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 11.25M shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 3.53 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Management L LP Nc owns 2,384 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com accumulated 9,192 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.88% or 43,000 shares. Pension Ser invested in 0.81% or 1.90 million shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 1,605 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.85% or 18,678 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 198 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Company, Florida-based fund reported 12,828 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 87,663 shares. 43,782 were reported by Everence Capital Mngmt. Segantii Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 1.04% stake. 25,684 were reported by Broderick Brian C. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Eagle Cap Ltd Company has 1.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,332 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14,539 shares to 498,517 shares, valued at $65.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,449 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 11,364 shares to 40,507 shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.05 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

