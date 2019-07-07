As International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.09 Million; Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Position by $481,440

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 164.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,135 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 4,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 226,534 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,733 shares to 557,113 shares, valued at $44.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,160 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Psagot Invest House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 2,192 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Com invested in 248,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 11,361 shares. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.25% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 1.69M shares. Captrust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Endowment Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,055 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 7,993 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 7,180 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 74,245 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $64,182 activity.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verint Systems (VRNT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 03/28/2019: SMSI,VRNT,QTNA,ACN – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Verint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IGV’s Underlying Holdings Could Mean 10% Gain Potential – nasdaq.com” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57 million and $239.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18,250 shares to 86,985 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.