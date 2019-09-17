As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Wealthtrust Axiom Has Raised Its Stake; As Deluxe (DLX) Shares Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped by $634,680 Its Holding

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc bought 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 70,580 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, up from 68,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.31. About 1.24 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 94,121 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Power Inc holds 47,150 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 98,585 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.35% stake. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 16,609 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 6,668 shares. Blackrock stated it has 5.32 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 75,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 7,474 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 116,147 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 42,751 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 11,200 shares. Minerva Advsr Lc has invested 0.76% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 76,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,614 shares, and cut its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 49,103 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc owns 29,156 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,168 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 413,508 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Wellington Shields & Co Limited Liability Com has 2.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Company invested in 23,238 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,096 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 28,024 are held by Miller Howard Invests Inc New York. 49,341 are held by Cohen Mngmt Incorporated.