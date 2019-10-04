As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Boosted Its Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 132,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71 million, up from 120,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 12,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 89,717 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.37M, up from 77,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 2.81M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM

