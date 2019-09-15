As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Value Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lifted by $59.05 Million Its Holding; Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 431,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5.33 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734.33M, up from 4.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 25,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% . The hedge fund held 289,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, up from 263,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lincoln Electric Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 320,858 shares traded. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LECO News: 13/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Lincoln Electric; 30/04/2018 – Lincoln Electric Announces May 2018 Events With the Financial Community

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 3,716 shares to 615,623 shares, valued at $91.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc by 103,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31M shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold LECO shares while 102 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 46.30 million shares or 4.20% more from 44.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 10 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 1,343 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 18,977 shares. Da Davidson & reported 4,062 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 0% or 5,117 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Shelton Cap Management reported 4,369 shares stake. 4,958 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Proshare invested in 152,196 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.01% in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Albert D Mason Inc stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Cambridge Rech Inc owns 3,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs reported 4,493 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 99 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 962,071 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 299,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,457 shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

