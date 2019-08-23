As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Loudon Investment Management Increased Holding; J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Shareholder Fiera Capital Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 579.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 36,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $825,000, up from 6,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 30.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 10,420 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 15,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $189.32. About 83,740 shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 47,438 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y has 10,884 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% or 16,484 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.52% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 8.23M shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,150 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,855 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Incorporated holds 2,900 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 15,097 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 70,717 shares. Crosspoint Cap Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 150 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc has 128,604 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & has invested 0.92% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,950 were accumulated by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. Osborne Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% or 8,982 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT) by 9,103 shares to 4,497 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 655,115 shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $243.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 197,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

