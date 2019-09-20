As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Hyman Charles D Has Boosted Holding by $741,444; Chuys Hldgs (Put) (CHUY) Shares Rose While Sg Capital Management Has Upped Position

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 101,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99M, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.13M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (CHUY) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 158,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The hedge fund held 478,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 319,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 59,800 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A FISCAL BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 1.5%; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS SEES FY EPS $1.12 TO $1.16, EST. $1.22; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q REV. $96.0M, EST. $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 24/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Date and 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20M and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 119,827 shares to 46,186 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 82,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,200 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CHUY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 17.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 236,489 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 20,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Northern Trust holds 0% or 217,257 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 19,270 shares stake. Connors Investor holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 9,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 20,043 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 829,932 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 645 shares. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has invested 0.34% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) for 18,343 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 318,816 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Macquarie Gru Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 762,878 shares.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.