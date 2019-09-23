As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Holder Rwwm Decreased Holding; Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $128.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 14,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 318,880 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.02 million, down from 333,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.79. About 550,887 shares traded. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 743,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 412,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.53 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.76. About 563,852 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 800,000 shares to 11.20M shares, valued at $473.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 133,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

