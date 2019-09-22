As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $310,853; Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 62,901 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 71,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 959,138 shares traded or 26.23% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Scarlett May EVP and General Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20M shares traded or 37.97% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. 750 shares were bought by Ames Edie A, worth $31,635 on Tuesday, August 6.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 113,864 shares to 346,559 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Caleres.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264 shares to 10,374 shares, valued at $19.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

