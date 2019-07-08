As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Skba Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Price Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,466 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 25,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 165,315 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,620 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96 million, down from 77,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $140.42. About 123,377 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has 1.47% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 173,780 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2.76 million shares. 3,187 were reported by Natl Asset Mngmt. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 14,052 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.31% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Blackrock holds 22.85 million shares. Mrj Cap Inc reported 49,340 shares stake. Spc Fincl Inc stated it has 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,279 were reported by Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited. D E Shaw And Co stated it has 1.86M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. First Personal Serv holds 378 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 501 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 2.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cambridge accumulated 16,042 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 7,450 shares. Intact Management holds 93,600 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd holds 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,371 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Com invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.49% or 1.37 million shares. Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division has invested 0.93% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomasville Natl Bank reported 0.1% stake. St Germain D J Com owns 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,218 shares. Welch Ltd Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 179,509 shares. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,182 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Personal Advisors invested in 0.02% or 12,552 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 56,300 shares to 248,400 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 91,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71 billion for 11.47 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

