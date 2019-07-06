As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Holding; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $15.63 Million

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 137,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 148,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 1.92M shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500.

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.05M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,295 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Secs Llc reported 6,100 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Livingston Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,868 shares. 22,567 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Summit Asset Management Llc holds 5,917 shares. 56 were accumulated by Fred Alger Management. Dearborn Ltd Llc stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Live Your Vision Limited Com stated it has 564 shares. Skba Limited reported 70,620 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il invested in 162,349 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Td Asset Inc owns 740,396 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 27,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moon Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,535 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs reported 188,846 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 67,028 shares. Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.06% or 62,425 shares. Icon Advisers holds 1.5% or 130,591 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Advisory Alpha Llc owns 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Laurion Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,460 are held by Blue Chip Inc. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 69,196 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,629 shares. 2,000 are held by Wendell David Associates Incorporated. Thomas White Int Ltd invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. $50,190 worth of stock was bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74M.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 48,000 shares to 63,000 shares, valued at $17.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 43,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

