As International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Upped Its Stake; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Decreased Its Pcm (PCMI) Position by $5.30 Million as Share Price Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 246,856 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leuke; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 2,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 26,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 24,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 71,939 shares to 427,244 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 28,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS).

